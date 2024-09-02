Aircraft Restoration Association Spring 2024 Dues

Thank you for considering becoming a member of the Aircraft Restoration Association! Membership benefits include the following:
- Allows you to use the ARA on a resume
- Allows you to sit in the cockpit and operate systems for projects and operations
- Able to participate in any votes held
- Choose and lead projects on aircraft
- Can run for officer positions when/if elections are held
- Get certified for aircraft operations (such as electrical start up or hydraulic operations, training will be provided)
- Get free admission to 1 737 movie night per semester
- Membership pricing on merchandise
- Early access to merchandise
- 1 Free set of ear protection (Additional is $1.00 per pair)
Cost:
- $20 per semester
- Must be paid by 2/9/24