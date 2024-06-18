One World Recovery Network

Big Texas Rally for Recovery DFW 2024!

3710 N Hampton Rd

Dallas, TX 75212, USA

Platinum Sponsor
$25,000
Company representatives speak on the Main Stage (optional)  (16) VIP seating passes, complete with meal tickets and swag bags Reserved covered booth placement in a zone of your choice, optimal foot traffic and interaction with event attendees. Comprehensive media promotion highlighting sponsor before and after the event. Prominent logo placement on all marketing materials, event signage, and digital platforms, widespread brand recognition. Acknowledgment in all press releases and media coverage. Featured in the event promotional video.
Gold Sponsor
$15,000
Company representatives lead Rally Walk. (optional) (8) VIP seating passes, complete with meal tickets and swag bags Reserved covered booth placement in a zone of your choice, optimal foot traffic and interaction with event attendees. Comprehensive media promotion highlighting sponsor before and after the event, ensuring maximum visibility. Prominent logo placement on all marketing materials, event signage, and digital platforms, widespread brand recognition. Acknowledgment in all press releases and media coverage. Featured in the event promotional video.
Silver Sponsor
$5,000
Company representatives host a demonstration or activity. (optional) (4) VIP seating passes, complete with meal tickets and swag bags Reserved covered booth placement in Zone 1/2, increased interaction with event attendees. Recognition on website and social media promotion of sponsor before event Logo featured on all marketing materials, event signage and promotional video
Bronze Sponsor
$2,500
Company representatives host a demonstration or activity. (optional) (4) Event Tshirts + (2) Food Tickets Covered booth placement in Zone 1/2. Logo featured on select marketing materials. Recognition on website and social media.
Community Partner - Exhibitor
$500
Select covered booth placement (6x6 table + 2 chairs) Logo featured on event website and social media Opportunity to distribute promotional materials (2) Event Tshirts
Peer Run Organizations - Exhibitor (Nonprofit)
$175
Select covered booth placement (6x6 table + 2 chairs) Logo placed on select marketing materials Opportunity to distribute promotional materials  (1) Event Tshirt

