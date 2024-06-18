Big Texas Rally for Recovery DFW 2024!

Company representatives speak on the Main Stage (optional)
(16) VIP seating passes, complete with meal tickets and swag bags
Reserved covered booth placement in a zone of your choice, optimal foot traffic and interaction with event attendees.
Comprehensive media promotion highlighting sponsor before and after the event.
Prominent logo placement on all marketing materials, event signage, and digital platforms, widespread brand recognition.
Acknowledgment in all press releases and media coverage. Featured in the event promotional video.
Gold Sponsor
$15,000
Company representatives lead Rally Walk. (optional)
(8) VIP seating passes, complete with meal tickets and swag bags
Reserved covered booth placement in a zone of your choice, optimal foot traffic and interaction with event attendees.
Comprehensive media promotion highlighting sponsor before and after the event, ensuring maximum visibility.
Prominent logo placement on all marketing materials, event signage, and digital platforms, widespread brand recognition.
Acknowledgment in all press releases and media coverage. Featured in the event promotional video.
Silver Sponsor
$5,000
Company representatives host a demonstration or activity. (optional)
(4) VIP seating passes, complete with meal tickets and swag bags
Reserved covered booth placement in Zone 1/2, increased interaction with event attendees.
Recognition on website and social media promotion of sponsor before event
Logo featured on all marketing materials, event signage and promotional video
Bronze Sponsor
$2,500
Company representatives host a demonstration or activity. (optional)
(4) Event Tshirts + (2) Food Tickets
Covered booth placement in Zone 1/2.
Logo featured on select marketing materials.
Recognition on website and social media.
Community Partner - Exhibitor
$500
Select covered booth placement (6x6 table + 2 chairs)
Logo featured on event website and social media
Opportunity to distribute promotional materials
(2) Event Tshirts
