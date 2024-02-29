Poverty Immersion Experience - February 29, 2024 at the Mesa County Workforce Center

The Poverty Immersion Experience will allow participants to spend a simulated month in the life of an individual who is experiencing poverty in Mesa County. This interactive event promotes poverty awareness, increases understanding, and inspires local change. The intent is to shift the belief and paradigm about poverty from being seen as a personal failure or character flaw to the understanding that poverty is a systemic and societal issue.





Please note - this experience is not a game! This simulation is designed to help participants begin to understand what it might be like to live in a typical low-income family trying to survive month to month.





Limited to 80 participants, please register as soon as possible

Registration deadline is Wednesday, February 28 at 1:00 p.m.

Please note, this experience runs from 1:00-5:00 and we ask participants to be present for the entire event.

Water and light snacks will be available, but we encourage participants to eat lunch prior to the event.





This event is a part of the United Way of Mesa County United to Solve Homelessness program, a community-based education and outreach program to help raise awareness, inspire solutions, and help solve the issue of homelessness in Mesa County. United Way of Mesa County has partnered with a variety of organizations in this field to assist in the planning and implementation of this program.







Brought to you by United Way of Mesa County and made possible by Wells Fargo.





Thank you to our friends at the City of Grand Junction Housing Division for their partnership in this event.







