The winner will receive a brand-new pair of Warrior Alpha Gloves, a brand-new Warrior Covert QR5 Pro Hockey Stick and a $50 Monkey Sports Gift Card. Total value of prize is over $500. All proceeds are going directly to subsidize the costs related to Suffolk Firefighters Hockey Club's support of volunteer firefighters learning to play the game of hockey. Drawing will be held prior to our exhibition game against the Long Island Warriors at Webster Bank Arena on Saturday December 2nd.