Join us in celebrating our 35th Anniversary with our second annual Hard Hat Breakfast on Saturday, April 27th from 9 am until noon at Zion Methodist Church! $10 for a plate of food, $8 for kids age 3-8, under 2 eat free! Dakota Don is back to serve up his delicious Artisan Waffles, with a choice of breakfast meat, eggs, fruit, Starbucks coffee and more! We hope to see you there! All proceeds will go towards construction costs.