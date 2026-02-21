Indiana Congress Of Parents And Teachers

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Indiana Congress Of Parents And Teachers

About this event

Dine & Play at the Parkview Cafe - Spaghetti Dinner

1405 Wood St

Valparaiso, IN 46383, USA

Spaghetti Dinner - 5:00-5:30 Seating
$6

Please arrive at the start of your selected seating time. $6/person or (Next Option)

Spaghetti Dinner - 5:00-5:30 Seating
$20
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Please arrive at the start of your selected seating time. $20 for party of 4

Spaghetti Dinner - 5:00-5:30 Seating ~ Pay cash in advance
Free

Please arrive at the start of your selected seating time. Please send money to Parkview Elementary office by 3/20/26. Be sure to label envelope "Spaghetti Dinner" and include your name & Exact Cash, Please. $6/person or $20/family of 4.

Spaghetti Dinner - 5:45-6:15PM Seating
$6

Please arrive at the start of your selected seating time. $6/person or (Next Option)

Spaghetti Dinner - 5:45-6:15PM Seating
$20
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Please arrive at the start of your selected seating time. $20/family of 4. Pay online.

Spaghetti Dinner - 5:45-6:15PM Seating ~ Pay cash in advance
Free

Please arrive at the start of your selected seating time. Please send money to Parkview Elementary office by 3/20/26. Be sure to label envelope "Spaghetti Dinner" and include your name & Exact Cash, Please. $6/person or $20/family of 4.

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