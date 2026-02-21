Dine & Play at the Parkview Cafe - Spaghetti Dinner

About this event
Please arrive at the start of your selected seating time. $6/person or (Next Option)
Please arrive at the start of your selected seating time. $20 for party of 4
Please arrive at the start of your selected seating time. Please send money to Parkview Elementary office by 3/20/26. Be sure to label envelope "Spaghetti Dinner" and include your name & Exact Cash, Please. $6/person or $20/family of 4.
Please arrive at the start of your selected seating time. $6/person or (Next Option)
Please arrive at the start of your selected seating time. $20/family of 4. Pay online.
Please arrive at the start of your selected seating time. Please send money to Parkview Elementary office by 3/20/26. Be sure to label envelope "Spaghetti Dinner" and include your name & Exact Cash, Please. $6/person or $20/family of 4.
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