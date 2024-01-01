Octane Baseball/Arena LKN Store

All items purchased will be used to support Octane Baseball, Inc. Octane Baseball, Inc is a 501(c)3 Private Foundation used to help athletic teams associated with Arena LKN in Mooresville, NC.





This platform being used allows us to not pay any credit card or transactions fees allowing 100% of your purchase to go directly to Octane Baseball, Inc. At check-out you will be asked to contribute to the Platform. That donation will not go to Octane Baseball, Inc. If you would like to opt out please choose OTHER from the drop-down and change the amount 0%.