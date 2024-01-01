Logo
Manson Chamber of Commerce
Stars & Stripes Auction

12 Tribes Lake Chelan Casino's Amphitheater 455 Wapato Lake Rd, Manson, WA 98831, USA

The Manson Chamber of Commerce is excited to host the Annual Stars & Stripes Auction at the Deep Water Amphitheater on Wednesday, June 26th at 6 PM. Please join us for a fun filled night of fundraising for the 45th annual Fourth of July firework display in Manson Bay! 


Tickets are available to purchase individually or by the table - Each table seats 10 guests


Dinner Menu:

- Mixed Greens with Assorted Dressings

- Creamy Coleslaw

- Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf & Mushroom Gravy

- Fried Chicken

- White Cheddar Macaroni & Cheese

- Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes

- Assorted Rolls & Butter

- Apple Cobbler & Whipped Cream 


This is a 21+ only event.


** When you are purchasing your tickets you will see a message that says "Support the 100% free platform we use" with various donation options. You are not required to donate any amount. Just click the drop down menu, choose other and enter 0 in the donation amount field. **

