The Manson Chamber of Commerce is excited to host the Annual Stars & Stripes Auction at the Deep Water Amphitheater on Wednesday, June 26th at 6 PM. Please join us for a fun filled night of fundraising for the 45th annual Fourth of July firework display in Manson Bay!
Tickets are available to purchase individually or by the table - Each table seats 10 guests
Dinner Menu:
- Mixed Greens with Assorted Dressings
- Creamy Coleslaw
- Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf & Mushroom Gravy
- Fried Chicken
- White Cheddar Macaroni & Cheese
- Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes
- Assorted Rolls & Butter
- Apple Cobbler & Whipped Cream
This is a 21+ only event.
** When you are purchasing your tickets you will see a message that says "Support the 100% free platform we use" with various donation options. You are not required to donate any amount. Just click the drop down menu, choose other and enter 0 in the donation amount field. **