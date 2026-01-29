Fundraiser Concert Featuring A1A!

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About this event
Two priority tables and a placement on the recognition banner. Day of the event, special goodies
Priority reserved table, logo on the recognition banner, and special refreshments.
Enjoy the show with a reserved table
For those who don't need a full table and don't mind sitting with some new friends
There to dance the night away, but need a place to sit down between songs.
Gets you in the door. Who needs a seat when you're going to be dancing all night anyway
$
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