Yaarab Shriners Hook & Bullet Unit

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Yaarab Shriners Hook & Bullet Unit

About this event

Fundraiser Concert Featuring A1A!

400 Ponce De Leon Ave NE

Atlanta, GA 30308, USA

Platinum Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 16 tickets

Two priority tables and a placement on the recognition banner. Day of the event, special goodies

Gold Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Priority reserved table, logo on the recognition banner, and special refreshments.

Table of 8
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Enjoy the show with a reserved table

1/2 Table (4 seats)
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

For those who don't need a full table and don't mind sitting with some new friends

Reserved Table Seat
$50

There to dance the night away, but need a place to sit down between songs.

General Admission
$40

Gets you in the door. Who needs a seat when you're going to be dancing all night anyway

Add a donation for Yaarab Shriners Hook & Bullet Unit

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