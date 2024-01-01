WIN THE UNRELEASED GRLSWIRL SURFBOARD

Win the unreleased GRLSWIRL X SURF YAKU handcrafted surfboard worth +$500

Board is custom GRLSWIRL limited design : 8’2” x 23.5” x 3.1” - 72L





The board will ship out Mid Feb. You are responsible to cover all shipping and handling.





All money raised will go directly to Poseiden Foundation





Winner chosen 12/17





https://www.poseidenfoundation.org/

About Poseiden

The Poseiden Foundation's Purpose is to enhance the quality of life and create positive outlets for youth in the United States, Latin America, and Globally through participation in alternative sports (Skateboarding).