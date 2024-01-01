OOTM World Finals 2024

One of Goshen Post Elementary School's Odyssey of the Mind teams made it to the World Finals and will be representing Loudoun County and the State of Virginia in the Division 1 Vehicle Problem. These kids have worked very hard building all those important STEAM skills. They built and coded a complex vehicle to complete certain tasks, wrote and performed a fun script, built electrical circuits, and crafted lots of different fun props and backdrops. They performed well at the Virginia State tournament, earning second place, qualifying them for the World Finals in Iowa, May 21-24th. It's expensive to register and get them their will all their props in tow. Can you help us? Feel free to reach out to the coach Emily Morford, [email protected] with any questions. Also, if you have thoughts on a business sponsor, we'd love the support!!