LoveLight! February Theatre Socials (3 CLASS BUNDLE)

LoveLight! February Theatre Socials



Who: Ages: 10 – 16

When: Thursdays | 5:00- 7:00

2.1 - Improv: Playing Games

2.8 - Page2Stage: Creating Happily Ever Afters

2.15 - Auditions: Learn to Love Them

WHERE: Chelsea Art Center | 3305 E. Silver Springs Blvd. Ocala, FL 34470

Community Stages wants you to love theatre as much as we do! So we are offering 3 stand alone workshops in February to give you a chance to try something new, make new friends, develop your skills, and have fun in an encouraging environment. All levels of experience welcome. Terry LeCompte will modify activities to provide the right amount of challenge for each learner. Take home materials will be provided.





Tuition: Pay-What-You-Can (minimum $15 minimum bundle)

Call 352.707.8243 for more information

www.communitystages.org