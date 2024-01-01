"Join Us in the Fight Against Human Trafficking and Hunger Across America!"

Are you ready to be a part of something extraordinary?

The SHADOWS Foundation & Freedom Fellowship Church is embarking on a monumental journey across the United States to bring awareness to two critical issues: HUMAN TRAFFICKING & HUNGER.





Join us as we stop in all 48 states to distribute vital information about human trafficking and provide meals to those experiencing homelessness. Our team will be live and recording each day, sharing new episodes of our journey and engaging in podcasts, interviews, and calls with experts and community members.





Be sure to follow us on our website www.ccawareness.com to stay updated on our live location and know when we'll be in your state, city, and location.



Together, we can shine a light on the shadows of exploitation and hunger in America.





How You Can Help:

• Sponsor our journey: Support our cause by sponsoring a portion of our travel expenses.

• Donate: Every contribution helps us provide meals and resources to those in need.

• Provide accommodations: Help us by providing hotel rooms or lodging during our stops.

• Spread the word: Share our pre-launch campaign with your friends, family, and followers to amplify our message and reach.





Let's make a difference together. Stay tuned for the official launch of our campaign and get ready to join us on this impactful journey across America! #CCAwareness #EndHumanTrafficking #EndHunger