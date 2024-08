All proceeds will go directly to the Zale Family to help with costs for the recent loss of their daughter/ sister Maddy.





We would like to thank Kelly Fried, Jessica Santagata, and Christel Skorup for donating wine. Stephanie Walter for donating glasses. Heidi Hines of ADC FINE ART for donating her one of a kind painting "Butterfly Kisses".





This basket values at $4,500!