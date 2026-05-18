24-7 United Prayer

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24-7 United Prayer

About this event

A29U Conference

One Angwin Ave

Angwin, CA 94508, USA

Full Conference Admission + All 7 Meals
Free

Enjoy the full conference program (from Wednesday evening to Sunday morning) with access to all main activities including all 7 meals: starting Thursday brunch/dinner, Friday brunch/dinner, Sabbath brunch/dinner, Sunday brunch.

Full Conference Admission with NO meals
Free

Enjoy the full conference program (from Wednesday evening to Sunday morning) with access to all main activities but with NO meals.

Friday - Sunday admission only + 5 meals
Free

Enjoy the weekend program with access to all main activities including 5 meals: Friday brunch/dinner, Sabbath brunch/dinner, Sunday brunch.

Friday - Sunday admission only with NO meals
Free

Enjoy the weekend program with access to all main activities but with NO meals.

Sabbath admission only + 2 meals (Sabbath brunch and dinner)
Free

Enjoy the Sabbath program with access to all main activities including Sabbath brunch + dinner.

Sabbath admission only + Sabbath brunch only
Free

Enjoy the Sabbath program with access to all main activities including Sabbath brunch only.

Sabbath admission only + Sabbath dinner only
Free

Enjoy the Sabbath program with access to all main activities including Sabbath dinner only.

⁠⁠Sabbath admission only with NO meals
Free

Enjoy the Sabbath program with access to all main activities but with NO meals.

T-shirt (A29U logo)
$20

Commemorate the A29U conference with this exclusive event tee. A meaningful keepsake for everyone who attended! Give us your T-shirt size in the comments at the end.

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