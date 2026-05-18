About this event
Enjoy the full conference program (from Wednesday evening to Sunday morning) with access to all main activities including all 7 meals: starting Thursday brunch/dinner, Friday brunch/dinner, Sabbath brunch/dinner, Sunday brunch.
Enjoy the full conference program (from Wednesday evening to Sunday morning) with access to all main activities but with NO meals.
Enjoy the weekend program with access to all main activities including 5 meals: Friday brunch/dinner, Sabbath brunch/dinner, Sunday brunch.
Enjoy the weekend program with access to all main activities but with NO meals.
Enjoy the Sabbath program with access to all main activities including Sabbath brunch + dinner.
Enjoy the Sabbath program with access to all main activities including Sabbath brunch only.
Enjoy the Sabbath program with access to all main activities including Sabbath dinner only.
Enjoy the Sabbath program with access to all main activities but with NO meals.
Commemorate the A29U conference with this exclusive event tee. A meaningful keepsake for everyone who attended! Give us your T-shirt size in the comments at the end.
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