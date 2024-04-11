Evie Ladin Band at the Fiddletown Community Center

Join us for a rousing night of Bluegrass, Folk, and Americana Roots music, Dance and an energetic performance not to be missed. April 21, Doors at 6:30 and show at 7!





The polyrhythmic heat of Evie Ladin’s clawhammer banjo, resonant voice, real stories and rhythmic dance have been heard from A Prairie Home Companion to Lincoln Center, Celtic Connections to Hardly Strictly Bluegrass, Brazil to Bali. Sunday April 21 she and her band will be in Fiddletown Again!





Some Youtube video links

Glory; https://youtu.be/EcAd7G_HooA

My Honey; https://youtu.be/vS3coSBOzuY





A prolific creator and gracious facilitator, Evie grew up steeped in traditional folk music/dance up and down the East Coast, bringing a syncretic vision to new work while holding fast to the roots.





Writing clever, engaging songs, for her neo-trad kinetic roots band with Keith Terry & Erik Pearson, her Evie Ladin Band has released 5 albums, plus Riding the Rooster, totally traditional, raging fiddle/banjo duets as a response to not having a fiddler in the band. In the percussive dance world, Evie directs the moving choir MoToR/dance for live performance and award winning dance films Ain’t No Grave, The Storm and DRUMSET, is Executive Director, artist and choreographer with the International Body Music Festival, and an ace freestyle flatfooter. She is a 2020-21 Jubilation Fellow, awarded to artists with an exceptional talent for bringing joy to people through music and movement. In the traditional music world, Evie calls rowdy community square dances, and teaches clawhammer banjo, old time harmony singing and more. An electric and entertaining live performer, Evie really enjoys balancing performance with facilitating arts learning in diverse communities.

Evie Ladin is a natural entertainer with a gift for infusing folk practices with contemporary verve.

—SAN FRANCISCO CHRONICLE