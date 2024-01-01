2024 Petals & Pours Raffle

Join us in making a difference! We are excited to announce our raffle fundraiser to support homeless youth in our community. By purchasing raffle tickets, you stand a chance to win amazing prizes and contribute directly to the welfare and future of vulnerable young individuals.





How It Works:





Ticket Pricing:

1 Ticket for $6

2 Tickets for $10

4 Tickets for $20





Impact of Your Contribution:

Every dollar raised from the raffle goes towards providing essential services and support to homeless youth. Here’s how your contribution makes a difference:





$6 Ticket:

Provides one hot meal for a homeless youth, ensuring they receive the nutrition they need.





$10 (2 Tickets):

Provides a pair of socks and a hygiene kit, including soap, shampoo, toothpaste, and a toothbrush, helping a young person maintain their dignity and health.





$20 (4 Tickets):

Covers the cost for a youth to wash and dry their clothes at a laundromat, helping them maintain cleanliness and dignity