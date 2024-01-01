2024 Petals & Pours Raffle

Join us in making a difference! We are excited to announce our raffle fundraiser to support homeless youth in our community. By purchasing raffle tickets, you stand a chance to win amazing prizes and contribute directly to the welfare and future of vulnerable young individuals.
How It Works:
Ticket Pricing:
1 Ticket for $6
2 Tickets for $10
4 Tickets for $20
Impact of Your Contribution:
Every dollar raised from the raffle goes towards providing essential services and support to homeless youth. Here’s how your contribution makes a difference:
$6 Ticket:
Provides one hot meal for a homeless youth, ensuring they receive the nutrition they need.
$10 (2 Tickets):
Provides a pair of socks and a hygiene kit, including soap, shampoo, toothpaste, and a toothbrush, helping a young person maintain their dignity and health.
$20 (4 Tickets):
Covers the cost for a youth to wash and dry their clothes at a laundromat, helping them maintain cleanliness and dignity