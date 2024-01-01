Logo
Toms River Nursery School Pto Inc
common:paymentMethod
common:payment.express.payAnotherWay
donationForm:userAgreement.thisSitedonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.anddonationForm:userAgreement.termOfServicedonationForm:userAgreement.applydonationForm:userAgreement.privacyPolicydonationForm:userAgreement.end

Toms River Nursery School Super Raffle 2024

The Toms River Nursery School Super Raffle is our biggest fundraiser of the year!  TRNS is a non-profit parent cooperative 501C-3 school that has been in business for 79 years.  All school profits through tuition and fundraising efforts go back to our students in the form of updating curriculum, keeping our building and grounds maintained and updated as well as purchasing supplies, toys, and other necessary items for our classrooms.  


Tickets will be $15.


This year's TRNS Super Raffle is truly amazing!  Every ticket purchases a chance to win one of the amazing gifts from this list:

  1.  $500 Amazon Gift Card
  2. $250 Target Gift Card
  3. $100 TRNS tuition credit
  4. Learning Express Basket $50 value
  5. Wawa Basket $75 value
  6. Boardwalk Basket $150 value
  7. $100 Sweat 440 Gift Card
  8. Lax Kids Free Session $150 value
  9. Fun Day Out Basket $80 value
  10. Abby Yedman Photo Session $150 value
  11. Grill Lover Basket $75 value
  12. Breakfast In or Out Basket $50 value
  13. Spa Basket $100 value
  14.  Jewelry Lovers Basket $75
  15. Salon Cartarae Basket $200 Value
  16. Nothing Bundt Cakes Basket $75 Value
  17. Netflix Basket $75 value
  18. Jersey Mike’s Basket $90 value
  19. Corine Jewelers Donation Basket
  20. Lavallette Basket with House of Lucky


And more…

common:freeFormsBy