Toms River Nursery School Super Raffle 2024

The Toms River Nursery School Super Raffle is our biggest fundraiser of the year! TRNS is a non-profit parent cooperative 501C-3 school that has been in business for 79 years. All school profits through tuition and fundraising efforts go back to our students in the form of updating curriculum, keeping our building and grounds maintained and updated as well as purchasing supplies, toys, and other necessary items for our classrooms.





Tickets will be $15.





This year's TRNS Super Raffle is truly amazing! Every ticket purchases a chance to win one of the amazing gifts from this list:

$500 Amazon Gift Card $250 Target Gift Card $100 TRNS tuition credit Learning Express Basket $50 value Wawa Basket $75 value Boardwalk Basket $150 value $100 Sweat 440 Gift Card Lax Kids Free Session $150 value Fun Day Out Basket $80 value Abby Yedman Photo Session $150 value Grill Lover Basket $75 value Breakfast In or Out Basket $50 value Spa Basket $100 value Jewelry Lovers Basket $75 Salon Cartarae Basket $200 Value Nothing Bundt Cakes Basket $75 Value Netflix Basket $75 value Jersey Mike’s Basket $90 value Corine Jewelers Donation Basket Lavallette Basket with House of Lucky





And more…