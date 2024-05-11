Dunkirk VFD Cash Bash

Saturday May 11, 2024 1pm-6pm (doors open at noon)

101 drawings, over $20,000 in cash & prizes

$100 per ticket (includes 1 guest)





**A SERVICE FEE WILL BE ADDED BY THE TICKET COMPANY UNLESS YOU CHANGE IT TO “OTHER” UNDER THE SUMMARY SECTION PRIOR TO ENTERING YOUR PAYMENT INFORMATION**





Notification of ticket numbers will be made at least 24 hours prior to the event, using the email provided when purchasing the ticket.

Winning numbers are drawn using bingo ball machines, so you have multiple chances to win.

Each ticket number will be three digits. (Ex. Ticket #1 will be 001 and so on till ticket #250)





Free food & beverages

Cornhole Tournament ($500 in total prizes)

Side tables, money wheel, 50/50 & more





**You DO NOT need to be present to win**

If you have a winning number but are not present, notification will be made after the event.