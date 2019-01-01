Comedy Night featuring Jake Velazquez, Mike Bramante, & Leanne Horvath

Here is more information ...

Born and raised in the Bronx, Jake Velazquez started comedy in NYC in 2019. The son of a Jewish east village artist and a Puerto Rican renowned musician, his comedy consists of his unconventional upbringing, his divergent ethnicities and edgy observations that could only come from a seasoned New Yorker. Jake has been featured on New York Comedy Festivals Comics to Watch, Rogue Island Comedy Festival and Red Clay. He also performs around the country opening for Jordan Jensen.





Mike Bramante is a New York City-based stand-up comedian and writer. Mike is a regular on the New York stand-up comedy scene, and has performed at many of the city's top clubs. Mike won the inaugural 2019 Comfy Comedy Clash at The Comic Strip, received a residency at Broadway / Greenwich Village Comedy Clubs, and has performed in multiple festivals. He was most recently selected for the New Talent Showcase at the 2021 Connecticut Comedy Festival at Fairfield Comedy Club. He has been featured in The New York Times, and has written articles for comedy publications including Points in Case and Medium's The Haven. Mike is a regular at The Tiny Cupboard, a comedy venue in Brooklyn, and is currently co-headlining the Soft Boys Summer Tour in various cities across the country. Mike is the co-host of the Do Less podcast with fellow comic Jake Velazquez, in which the guys discuss how doing less is the key to happiness and success. Mike’s style blends observational and self-deprecating humor about being a soft guy living in a hard world. He also has an edgy, dark alter ego, because incongruity is funny. If you need his comedy to be completely clean, he can do that, and it will make his mom very happy.





A hillbilly prepper, a hippie yoga teacher, and a burlesque dancer walk into a bar... but it turns out, it's just Leanne Horvath, the dynamic host of Nova Arts Comedy.

Leanne aims to transform the stage into a domain of the absurd, navigating the fine line between eccentricity and enlightenment. Each performance is an expedition into the cultural abyss, where normality meets novelty, and every shadow holds a story. Leanne invites her audience on a journey to explore social paradox with playfulness. She challenges you to reassess your perceptions, emotions, and beliefs while you catch your breath.





Doors are at 7pm and the show will begin at 8. These shows are definitely rated R, so probably leave the kids at home! Seating is first come first served.