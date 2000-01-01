Humboldt Bay Pickleball Club Membership

Thank you for supporting HBPC!

Your membership donation helps serve you and players from communities near Humboldt Bay, with the goal of encouraging the growth of this fun sport. It does this by developing venues for playing pickleball, providing nets and balls at some local sites, and hosting social and competitive activities.

You will be able to contribute to discussions about pickleball issues and be eligible to vote on club officers and local issues, such as how to use the club treasury.

Thank you again for your support!



