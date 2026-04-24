Friends Of The Florham Park Gazebo Inc

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Friends Of The Florham Park Gazebo Inc

About this event

Naming Rights Sponsorship

Naming Rights Sponsorship - March 2026 item
Naming Rights Sponsorship - March 2026
$500

This payment plan represents the Naming Rights Sponsorship for the 2026 Florham Park Summer Concert Series.


Total Sponsorship: $6,000
Payment Plan: 1 of 12 monthly payments of $500

Naming Rights Sponsorship - April 2026 (Copy) item
Naming Rights Sponsorship - April 2026 (Copy)
$500

This payment plan represents the Naming Rights Sponsorship for the 2026 Florham Park Summer Concert Series.


Total Sponsorship: $6,000
Payment Plan: 2 of 12 monthly payments of $500

Naming Rights Sponsorship - May 2026 item
Naming Rights Sponsorship - May 2026
$500

This payment plan represents the Naming Rights Sponsorship for the 2026 Florham Park Summer Concert Series.


Total Sponsorship: $6,000
Payment Plan: 3 of 12 monthly payments of $500

Naming Rights Sponsorship - June 2026 item
Naming Rights Sponsorship - June 2026
$500

This payment plan represents the Naming Rights Sponsorship for the 2026 Florham Park Summer Concert Series.


Total Sponsorship: $6,000
Payment Plan: 4 of 12 monthly payments of $500

Naming Rights Sponsorship - July 2026 item
Naming Rights Sponsorship - July 2026
$500

This payment plan represents the Naming Rights Sponsorship for the 2026 Florham Park Summer Concert Series.


Total Sponsorship: $6,000
Payment Plan: 5 of 12 monthly payments of $500

Naming Rights Sponsorship - August 2026 item
Naming Rights Sponsorship - August 2026
$500

This payment plan represents the Naming Rights Sponsorship for the 2026 Florham Park Summer Concert Series.


Total Sponsorship: $6,000
Payment Plan: 6 of 12 monthly payments of $500

Naming Rights Sponsorship - September 2026 item
Naming Rights Sponsorship - September 2026
$500

This payment plan represents the Naming Rights Sponsorship for the 2026 Florham Park Summer Concert Series.


Total Sponsorship: $6,000
Payment Plan: 7 of 12 monthly payments of $500

Naming Rights Sponsorship - October 2026 item
Naming Rights Sponsorship - October 2026
$500

This payment plan represents the Naming Rights Sponsorship for the 2026 Florham Park Summer Concert Series.


Total Sponsorship: $6,000
Payment Plan: 8 of 12 monthly payments of $500

Naming Rights Sponsorship - Novermber 2026 item
Naming Rights Sponsorship - Novermber 2026
$500

This payment plan represents the Naming Rights Sponsorship for the 2026 Florham Park Summer Concert Series.


Total Sponsorship: $6,000
Payment Plan: 9 of 12 monthly payments of $500

Naming Rights Sponsorship - December 2026 item
Naming Rights Sponsorship - December 2026
$500

This payment plan represents the Naming Rights Sponsorship for the 2026 Florham Park Summer Concert Series.


Total Sponsorship: $6,000
Payment Plan: 10 of 12 monthly payments of $500

Naming Rights Sponsorship - January 2026 item
Naming Rights Sponsorship - January 2026
$500

This payment plan represents the Naming Rights Sponsorship for the 2026 Florham Park Summer Concert Series.


Total Sponsorship: $6,000
Payment Plan: 11 of 12 monthly payments of $500

Naming Rights Sponsorship - February 2027 item
Naming Rights Sponsorship - February 2027
$500

This payment plan represents the Naming Rights Sponsorship for the 2026 Florham Park Summer Concert Series.


Total Sponsorship: $6,000
Payment Plan: 12 of 12 monthly payments of $500

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