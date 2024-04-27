ACEC-RI Engineering Firm Diversity Networking Forum

Thursday, April 27, 2024

5:00-8:00 p.m.

Cost: FREE

The American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC-RI), the Women's Transportation Seminar (WTS-RI), the Rhode Island Department of Administration Division of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion (RIDOA-DEDI) and the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) invite you to attend a free Engineering Firm Diversity Networking Forum.

The casual meet and greet style forum is an opportunity to network with Rhode Island Certified DBE/WBE/MBE firms that provide engineering and support services.

Meet over 25 exhibitors along with over 50 prime consultants and state/federal agency representatives from RIDOT, RIDOA, RIDEM, FHWA, and more.