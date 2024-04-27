5th Annual: Finer ThingZ Scholarship Brunch

We hope that you will join us on Saturday, April 27, 2024 for a PHENOMENAL celebration as we honor several Outstanding Rochester Community Leaders and phenomenal Rochester Area High School Seniors- our future leaders of tomorrow! This semi-formal event includes what we consider to be the FINER THINGZ in life.
Come join the ladies of the Prodigious Psi Omega Zeta Chapter as we take FINER to another level. You'll definitely see how we are "Taking Steps to Building A Brighter Future".
Tickets on sale NOW
and can be purchased on our website www.psiomegazetasroc.org
or QR code. Advance Ticket Purchase Only! Tickets are NON-REFUNDABLE
Saturday, April 27, 2024
12:00pm-4:00pm | Doors open: 11:30 am
Early Bird Tickets until 3/16/24: $85
General Admission until 4/20/24: $100
Tables of 8 discount until 3/16/24: $630