REMAINING BALANCE NPHC DAY AT THE OPEN

We are excited to have you join the Beta Delta Zeta Chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated for an exhilarating day at the US Tennis Open on August 28th! Experience the thrill of world-class tennis matches, vibrant atmosphere, and unforgettable moments with members of the National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC), your fellow Sorors, Fraters, family, and friends.

Date: August 28th, 2024

Location: US Open, Flushing Meadows, New York

Ticket Price: $175 per person





Thank you for making your $75 deposit!

You now have the following options to complete your payment:

Make two payments of $50 each by July 1st and August 1st. Pay in Full: Pay your remaining $100 balance (per deposit placed)

Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to enjoy a day of tennis excitement at one of the most prestigious sporting events in the world. Complete your payment and let's make unforgettable memories together at the US Open!