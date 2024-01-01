Request to Attend AWIC's Dubai Breakfast for TOKEN2049

Registration and Breakfast: 8:00 - 8:30 am

Panel Discussion: 8:30 - 9:30 am

Facilitated Networking: 9:30 - 10:30 am





The Association for Women In Cryptocurrency, KARM Legal Consultants, and Norton Rose Fulbright, are excited to co-host a panel discussion and networking breakfast on April 17th as part of TOKEN2049!





Starting at 8 am at Zabeel House, the morning will kick off with a fascinating discussion among some of the top regulatory and policy attorneys in the crypto/blockchain industry worldwide. These subject matters experts will answer all your burning questions on the critical topics facing policymakers today: globalization, the rise of DeFi, which governments are responding and how, and the ramifications of a truly global financial services system. This will be one of, if not, THE hottest policy discussions during the entire conference - you won't want to miss it!





After, we'll break out into smaller groups for a facilitated networking session where even the most introverted introverts and anti-networkers will have an absolute blast! Unlike unstructured networking events, facilitated networking gives people a frame through which to not only meet each other, but build meaningful relationships that last beyond the week.





Because our venue has size limitations (see address below), we ask that you register your interest in attending and we will send you an email with your registration information once its confirmed. Again, this is to apply to attend; please check your email for your ticket confirmation.





We hope you can join us and learn more about today's policy issues and the work the Association for Women In Cryptocurrency is doing in education, community building, and advocacy!





Location:

Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens

The Onyx - Tower 3 Sheikh Zayed Road Dubai







