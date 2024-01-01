We are beyond excited to host the 2024 Marshall Pride Drag Show! This will be the third annual drag show hosted by Marshall Pride. Come check out an incredible night of performance, music, dance, and community. Featuring performers including crowd favorites like Dakota Hunter, Dixon Ice, Rose Nylon, Pippin Panic, and Jojo Ventus Ninja! We look forward to welcoming some incredible new talent to Marshall's Drag Scene as well! And of course, master emcee for the evening will be the lovely and talented Miz Diagnosis.





In terms of age restrictions, we trust parents and community members to make decisions about their comfort levels for attendees. Performances will not include nudity, but songs may not be the radio edit version.





Come out for an incredible night of drag featuring 11 performers!





This is a night you won't want to miss!