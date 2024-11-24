2024 Reservations: 35th Annual Luncheon November 24, 2024

34th Annual Luncheon & Fashion Show Sunday, November 24, 2024 12pm to 3pm





Luncheon and Fashion Show

Sunday, November 24, 2024

12:00pm to 3:00pm





$60 Adult Reservation per person

$425 Table Reservation for Seating of 8 (Maximum of eight chairs fit at a table)

$25 Child Reservation for children 12 and under





Once your purchase is complete, your individual reservation name or table reservation name will be added to the reservation list. When arriving at the event welcome table, please give the name of your reservation. No paper tickets will be issued again this year. If you have any questions, please send email to [email protected]. Look forward to seeing you at the Luncheon!





On behalf of the Board of Directors and staff of the Carteret County Domestic Violence Program, we would like to thank you for your support of our signature fundraiser event, 35th Annual “Shop, Savor & Sip” Luncheon and Fashion Show.





Net proceeds from our “Shop, Savor & Sip” fundraiser will go toward the provision of safe temporary emergency shelter, individual and group counseling, case management and related services for victims of abuse and their children in our community. We are proud to offer these services to men, women, and their children as they strive to flee the violence in their homes and seek to eliminate the cycle of abuse for future generations.

The Carteret County Domestic Violence Program is a non-profit agency, and we could not provide these services without the help of donors like you. We appreciate your continued, generous support of this organization and our Safehouse. For more information visit www.carteretdomesticviolence.com.