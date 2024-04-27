Here is more information ...

LVW Presents, "On the Road to Getting Published." Saturday, April 27, 2024 from 11:45 to 5:00





45.00 for Members

55.00 for Non-Members (JOIN LVW HERE)





Dawn Reno Langley

Dawn’s 1-hour Presentation: Dawn will be talking about “The Ups and Downs of Publishing” and her experience as a writer working with various agents over the years. Dawn Reno Langley is a writer, theater critic, mosaic artist, and educator, who has devoted her life to giving a voice to social justice issues.





Jennife Wilkov

Jennifer’s 3-hour workshop: "Pitch your Project Like a Pro Workshop." Every writer writes a book/project with the intention to publish/produce it, promote it, and pitch it for opportunities they could only imagine they would have. However, understanding what it takes to actually pitch it, get your book/project out into the marketplace, and attract attention and visibility can seem like a mystery of its own. In this presentation, Jennifer S. Wilkov, multi #1 international best-selling author, award-winning freelance writer and Hollywood business consultant, will show you how to master the art of pitching and promoting yourself and your project!







