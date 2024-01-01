The Smarty Pants Foundation Inc's Fundraiser Raffle

The Smarty Pants Foundation Inc. is a non-profit organization servicing Rockland County residents. This fundraiser event will be raffling a 2024 Jeep Wrangler to raise funds for the organization's multiple community efforts in providing low to zero cost daycare to children between the ages of 2-5 from low income families, while fostering a safe learning environment for children to flourish in this formative phase of their development in the ultimate pursuit of breaching the equity gap across the socio-demographic make-up of the county's youth.





Every dollar donated will directly benefit youth enrolled in our daycare centers, and help to expand offering to more children in the county.





Ever grateful,

Smarty Pants Foundation Inc.