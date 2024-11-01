Charity Comedy Night November 1st, 2024

Dinner, Soft Drinks, Dessert , Coffee and Tea are included

Join us for a night of laughter for a great cause at the Rock Hill Golf &Country Club in Manorville NY.

November 1st 2024 at 6pm.





**Tables fit 10 people max. If you want a table please contact us directly to reserve the table after you have purchased your 10 tickets.





All proceeds will go towards the New Beginnings Foundation and Strong and Brave Foundation.

Featuring : Carie Karavas, Fat Jay, Chris Roach, Mike Dellaqulla and Palma Florentino



