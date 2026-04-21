A3G Initiative

Hosted by

A3G Initiative

About this event

A3G 2nd Annual Benefit Dinner

900 Ash St

Kelso, WA 98626, USA

Single Event Ticket
$50

Includes: 1 dinner ticket, 1 door prize ticket and 1 raffle ticket

One Foot In Package
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Includes: A reserved table with 6 dinner tickets, 6 door prize tickets, 6 raffle ticket, 6 special raffle tickets, 6 pint glasses and advertisement in the A3G newsletter.

Leg up Package
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Includes: A reserved table with 6 dinner tickets, 12 door prize tickets, 12 raffle ticket, 12 special raffle tickets, 6 pint glasses and advertisement in the A3G newsletter.

Prosthetic Trust Fund Package
$3,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Includes: A reserved table with 6 dinner tickets, 18 door prize tickets, 24 raffle ticket, 24 special raffle tickets, 6 pint glasses, On demand custom made T-shirt and advertisement in the A3G newsletter.

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