A3G 2nd Annual Benefit Dinner

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Includes: 1 dinner ticket, 1 door prize ticket and 1 raffle ticket
Includes: A reserved table with 6 dinner tickets, 6 door prize tickets, 6 raffle ticket, 6 special raffle tickets, 6 pint glasses and advertisement in the A3G newsletter.
Includes: A reserved table with 6 dinner tickets, 12 door prize tickets, 12 raffle ticket, 12 special raffle tickets, 6 pint glasses and advertisement in the A3G newsletter.
Includes: A reserved table with 6 dinner tickets, 18 door prize tickets, 24 raffle ticket, 24 special raffle tickets, 6 pint glasses, On demand custom made T-shirt and advertisement in the A3G newsletter.
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