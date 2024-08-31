"Discovering Nature's Bliss" Nature Day Outing

"Discovering Nature's Bliss"

Discovering Nature's Bliss is an event designed to invite BIPOC families to explore and experience the wonders of nature in their local community. Through mindfulness meditation, NIA Dance technique, and nature walks, attendees will learn how to cultivate a greater sense of belonging while being outdoors. We aim to provide guests with the opportunity to engage with natural spaces, as well as to learn about the importance of mindfulness, nutrition, and physical activity. With this event, we hope to inspire a deeper connection with nature and foster healthier habits in our local communities.







