🐎 Murder is in the air! Get ready to be part of something extraordinary at the Friends of the Gravette Public Library’s annual Murder mystery gala.After having to take a few years break, it is back. Dinner and a mystery is sure to bring the fun.





Craft and Bask Auction to follow dinner.





Every registration to this event will bring us closer to achieving our mission. Together, we can create a brighter world for all.





Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable.