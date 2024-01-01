2024 Fundraising Gala

The gift of housing the homeless, also it will give a homeless person, a training and employment opportunity. It will also expand our ability to help our communities clean up blight, this all leads to permanent housing, LuLu house inc, and our partners Argent Material, OPIC, the Berkeley drop n center. Hope to be seen as community building partners, of our great city of Oakland ca.our goal is to help clean up our communities by providing a service that will make a difference in a person coming home from prison, and or is homeless, but willing to take a chance to make a better living situation, for himself, this will lower crime, it will build communities.