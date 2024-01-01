Edward Waters Alumni Box

It’s that time again for some FUNraising Edward Waters Alumni, Supporters, and Donors Let’s “Unify Amplify Uplift” as we continue to support the Pre-Alumni Council. We have designed an exclusive signature Alumni Experience Box with a few essential items. Specifically, we have highlighted special keepsakes in the box. The benefit of fundraising advocacy and recruitment has allowed the students exposure to professional development, peer engagement, scholarships, and participation in regional and national UNCF NPAC conferences from these efforts. Please stay tuned Pre-Alumni also have shared plans to launch more engagement opportunities that will be interactive and informational for alumni and pre-alumni throughout the year. To join this experience receive your exclusive box for $140 filled with multiple essential items for any alumni engagement activity. The proceeds from this box will further support council community and campus programming and conference attendance.





We look forward to meeting our fundraising goal with your support.





Thank you for your generosity and support!



