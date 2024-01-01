Baltimore Faerie Faire, 2024

Come celebrate Magic, the Faeries, the Orcs and Unicorns! The Faire will be inside and outside at Charm City Meadworks, Saturday April 27 from 2-8pm, and then at 8pm an indoor concert will start! Live Entertainment! Giants! Faeries! MAYBE Goblins!!!

Vendors of Magical Crafts!

Immerse yourself in a magical world filled with fairies, goblins, and mythical creatures. Explore the mystical marketplace, where you can find unique handmade crafts and enchanting trinkets. Enjoy live music, and captivating performances. Dress up in your favorite fairy attire and join the costume parade! This is an event you don't want to miss! Kids under 12 are free, though you are welcome to donate a bit for them, or please, buy them something from a vendor!

The Meadworks celebrates our sisterfae, the bees, and has both alcoholic and non alcoholic drinks, and some food.