Notre Dame Naples UND Celebration 2023 at the Hilton

The Notre Dame Alumni Club of Naples Invites you to Join Us for this Special Event!





Notre Dame Naples will be hosting Father Gerard J. Olinger, C.S.C., he serves as Vice President for Student Affairs. In this role, Fr. Olinger oversees five areas comprised of multiple departments related to residential life, campus ministry, student development, health and wellness, and career development. He also ministers as an in-residence priest in Alumni Hall.

Fr. Olinger previously served as Vice President for Mission Engagement and Church Affairs at the University of Notre Dame, where he stewarded and deepened Notre Dame’s Catholic and Holy Cross mission and served as the University’s liaison to the Congregation of Holy Cross, the U.S. Bishops, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) and its affiliates, and the Holy See.





The event will be held at the Hilton Hotel, 5111 Tamiami Trail N, Naples, FL