Support Jean Rondeau's groundbreaking album

Every dollar pledged toward this project goes directly towards Jean's recording project. Due to Clavecin Society's status as a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization, pledges (minus the value of any goods or services received) are tax deductible for U.S. taxpayers.





$50 - Contributor (digital album): Access to a digital copy of the full album (10 hours of music) with a digital booklet.

Access to a digital copy of the full album (10 hours of music) with a digital booklet. $175 - Supporter (signed 7-CD album): Physical copy of the album, signed by Jean Rondeau. Tax-deductible amount: $100

Physical copy of the album, signed by Jean Rondeau. $300 - Patron (name in album liner notes): All Supporter rewards, plus acknowlegment by name as a backer of the recording in the album liner notes. Tax-deductible amount: $225

All Supporter rewards, plus acknowlegment by name as a backer of the recording in the album liner notes. $900 - Benefactor (coffee with Jean): All Patron rewards, plus two tickets to a Jean Rondeau concert of your choice and a one-on-one meeting with Jean over coffee (or equivalent) following the concert.¹ Tax-deductible amount: $825

All Patron rewards, plus two tickets to a Jean Rondeau concert of your choice and a one-on-one meeting with Jean over coffee (or equivalent) following the concert.¹ $2,000 - Key Benefactor (attend the recording session): All Benefactor rewards, plus invitation to attend one or two days of the recording session. The recording session will be six weeks long in the middle of 2024. Backers can indicate which portions of the session they would prefer to attend.¹ Tax-deductible amount: $1,925

All Benefactor rewards, plus invitation to attend one or two days of the recording session. The recording session will be six weeks long in the middle of 2024. Backers can indicate which portions of the session they would prefer to attend.¹ $6,000 - Impresario (invite Jean to play a private concert): All Key Benefactor rewards, plus private, one-hour house concert featuring Jean.¹ ² Tax-deductible amount: $5,925

¹ Rewards involving Jean in person are by arrangement with Jean and his team. We will make our best effort to fulfill these rewards in a mutually agreeable manner. In the unlikely event that we are unable to do so, your contribution will be refunded in full. Travel expenses to the concert or recording session are not provided.

² Jean’s international tour schedule brings him to major cities around the world. You may be asked to cover Jean’s travel expenses in the event that you request Jean to travel to a city far from an existing stop on his tour. You may wish to contact us for more details prior to selecting this reward.