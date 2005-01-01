EPOXY 101: Geode Picture Frames with Beth Hunter

Create Your Own Geode Picture Frame!

Unleash your creativity with this exciting workshop where you’ll craft a unique geode photo frame using epoxy, glass, and alcohol inks. Whether you’re a beginner or already familiar with epoxy art, you’ll learn essential design techniques and leave with a stunning piece of art.





Workshop Highlights:

Design Creation: Explore colors, materials, placement, and techniques to create your geode-inspired design.

Glass Placement: Learn how to position the glass elements (the "geode") effectively.

Epoxy Mixing and Pouring: Master the art of mixing, coloring, and pouring epoxy to achieve beautiful results.

Additional Details:

BYOB: Feel free to bring your favorite drink to enjoy during the workshop.

Materials Provided: All necessary materials will be provided for use during the workshop.

Age Requirement: Participants must be eight years or older. Adults accompanying participants do not need to purchase a ticket unless they're actively participating.

About the Instructor: Beth Hunter, a Yankee transplant who has called Kimball home since 2005, is passionate about crafting. She and her husband, Jim, transformed their kitchen and bathroom countertops using epoxy a few years ago. Now, she’s excited to guide you in creating your own epoxy art masterpiece!

Class Location: Arts in the Burg 207 S. Cedar Ave. South Pittsburg, TN 37380

Assistance and Donations: If you’re unable to afford the class, we offer confidential assistance on a limited basis. Please reach out to us. And if you can contribute more, your generosity will help others experience the joy of creativity while supporting Arts in the Burg.