NOTE: You are NOT required to make a donation in order to register and pay for the Annual Conference. Select "Other" from the dropdown menu next to "Support the 100% free platform we use! ❤️️" and enter

0.

Sales close at 6pm on Saturday, so get them in early!

There are no refunds for cancellations.





Thank a specific person and we will read it during the District 47 Annual Conference April 27th-May 5th.