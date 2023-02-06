Between Horses & Humans RaiseRight Training

We're excited to bring you a new way to support Between Horses and Humans on a daily basis! Wether you're giving gifts to loved ones, or looking for a way to make your grocery shopping work for organizations you love, RaiseRight has something for you.





Join us via Zoom on Thursday February 9th from 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM to learn what it is, how it works, and how we can start making daily purchases raise money for BHH!





Registration for this training is free, and the zoom link will be provided upon registration!





Questions? Email BHH Board Treasurer Kay Godbey at [email protected]





More about RaiseRight: https://www.raiseright.com

How to Get Started - RaiseRight





BHH RaiseRight Enrollment Code: PJ67ZAJ8FWXL