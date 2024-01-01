2024 Beulah FFA Spring Plant Sale





Stock your porch and home with beautiful spring plants AND help support the Beulah Middle School Agriculture program. Most of these funds will go into savings for a barn! PLEASE make sure you can pick it up on April 23rd from Beulah Middle before ordering or arrange drop off with the member you are ordering from.





Orders Start: April 8th

Orders/Payments Due: April 18th

Plant Pickup: April 23rd





What you need to know:

Each student will be responsible for picking up their sold plants on the afternoon of April 23 at 4:30 and delivering them to the orderer.

It is important to deliver them that day or the next to ensure the plants stay fresh and lively for our customers.

All the plants and prices are listed.

Payment is due when they order the plants.





THANK YOU for your help in raising these funds!!



