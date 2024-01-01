Sisters Women's Entrepreneur Expo Vendor form

Join Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated®, Kappa Omega Chapter as we discuss the do's and don'ts of starting a new business, business finance, and how to market a new business from three of Atlanta's most successful women entrepreneurs.
We are currently seeking vendors for this event.
The vendor fee is:
$100 for the top landing
$75 for Ivy Community Foundation Floor
Admission to the event is free and open to the public.
The vendor fee is non-refundable and not transferable to another Kappa Omega event.