Sisters Women's Entrepreneur Expo Vendor form

3850 Stone Rd SW, Atlanta, GA 30331, USA

Join Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated®, Kappa Omega Chapter as we discuss the do's and don'ts of starting a new business, business finance, and how to market a new business from three of Atlanta's most successful women entrepreneurs.


We are currently seeking vendors for this event. 

The vendor fee is: 

$100 for the top landing

$75 for Ivy Community Foundation Floor


Admission to the event is free and open to the public. 


The vendor fee is non-refundable and not transferable to another Kappa Omega event. 



