Business Sponsorships 25-26

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid for one year
Includes a full page ad, theater lobby poster, business name & logo on social media, and 2 tickets to a show of your choice
Valid for one year
Includes a full page ad, theater lobby poster, and business name on social media
Valid for one year
FULL PAGE (5 1/2" x 8")
Valid for one year
HALF PAGE (5 1/2" x 4")
Valid for one year
BUSINESS CARD (3 1/2" x 2")
Valid for one year
SINGLE LINE (less than 50 characters)
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!