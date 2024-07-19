Manchester Valley Performing Arts

Offered by

Manchester Valley Performing Arts

About the memberships

Business Sponsorships 25-26

SILVER SPONSOR
$300

Valid for one year

Includes a full page ad, theater lobby poster, business name & logo on social media, and 2 tickets to a show of your choice

BLUE SPONSOR
$200

Valid for one year

Includes a full page ad, theater lobby poster, and business name on social media

FULL PAGE
$150

Valid for one year

FULL PAGE (5 1/2" x 8")

HALF PAGE
$100

Valid for one year

HALF PAGE (5 1/2" x 4")

BUSINESS CARD
$50

Valid for one year

BUSINESS CARD (3 1/2" x 2")

SINGLE LINE
$25

Valid for one year

SINGLE LINE (less than 50 characters)

