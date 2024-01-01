2024 HNC Fundraising event

Here is more information ...

April is Oral Head Neck Cancer Awareness Month. Our “Heads Up” Cocktail Fundraiser will feature a short film highlighting the most prestigious Head and Neck Cancer doctors at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Hospital in NYC.

Speakers include Dr. Richard J. Wong, MD, FACS, Chief of Head and Neck Service; Dr. Jatin P Shah, Chair in Head and Neck Surgery and Oncology; and Dr. Ian Ganly, MD, PhD, Head and Neck Surgeon. The film also highlights several inspirational HNC survivor’s stories of perseverance, strength, and the power of hope.

Thanks to the generosity of local establishments, there will be a fantastic raffle. 100% of the money raised will support specific HNC Research.