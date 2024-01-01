Vendor Registration: You Matter 2 Back to School Bash & Community Party

Join us as a valued vendor at our annual Back to School Bash & Community Party! This event is a fantastic opportunity for local businesses and organizations to showcase their products and services while engaging with the community in a meaningful way.

By participating as a vendor, you will not only gain exposure to a diverse audience but also contribute to a noble cause. The vendor registration fee directly supports our initiative to purchase essential school supplies for students in need. Your involvement ensures that we can provide these young learners with the tools they need to succeed in the upcoming school year.

Vendor Registration Options:

Basic Package : Includes 1 table and 2 chairs. This is a great way for small businesses or first-time vendors to participate.

Premium Package : Enhances your visibility with additional promotional opportunities and prime location preferences.

Elite Package: Offers the highest level of exposure with premium benefits including promotional materials in event backpacks and special recognition during the event.

Select the package that best suits your business needs and become a part of our community's effort to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Together, we can make this Back to School season a fruitful one for our students!



