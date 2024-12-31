OHHA Membership 2024

Annual dues pay for membership to the Oak Highlands Homeowners Association (OHHA). The OHHA is responsible for organizing neighborhood social gatherings and maintaining landscaping and neighborhood signage throughout Oak Highlands Estates.





The OHHA is an organization devoted to improving the quality of life in our neighborhood located within the Lake Highlands area of Dallas, Texas. OHHA is a volunteer-staffed organization; created and organized in the 1980 under the Texas Non-Profit Corporations Act. OHHA provides both tangible and intangible services to preserve and improve the appeal of our neighborhood.





Please note, the Oak Highlands Security Alliance (OHSA) is a separate entity with separate dues.