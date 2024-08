Join us on May 5th for a 1 hour Yoga session featuring some of our adorable puppies available for adoption!

Fitness Trainer and Instructor Bobbie Lee Davenport will lead a one hour yoga class suitable for all ages and all levels of fitness. Also accepting optional donations of towels/blankets (do not have to be new!), dog toys, dog food, bleach. SPACE IS LIMITED!





Time: 9am to 10am

Place: 25926 Cockleshell Drive, Bonita Springs

Bring: Beach Blanket, Mat, Towel, Water Bottle,