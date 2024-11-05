The Enneagram Unveiled

Saturdays, 1pm - 3pm

3/23/24, 4/20/24, 5/11/24





Are you curious about the underlying dynamics that shape your interactions with others in work settings, romantic relationships, and your relationship with yourself?





Join Samantha Cutler, Life Coach, for an illuminating workshop that delves into the fascinating world of the Enneagram and its impact on our relationships in all areas of life.

In this workshop you will:

Gain a solid understanding of the Enneagram and its nine distinct personality types

Discover how these personality types influence relationship dynamics in the workplace, romantic partnerships, friends , and personal growth

Explore the specific strengths, challenges, and communication styles associated with each Enneagram type in relation to work dynamics, romantic connections, and self-awareness

Learn effective strategies for enhancing understanding, empathy, and collaboration in team environments

Uncover insights into patterns of behavior and triggers that impact your relationships

Cultivate self-awareness and growth through utilizing Enneagram wisdom

Develop practical tools for fostering healthier and more fulfilling connections in various areas of life



Join us in person at The Estuary and embark on a journey of self-discovery, growth, and connection.

Cost: $45 per class date (attend one, two, or all three dates)

Facilitated by: Samantha Cutler, Life Coach